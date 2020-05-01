Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,416 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 138,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,834,000 after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $865,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $111.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,493. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.03 and a 12-month high of $118.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.00 and a 200-day moving average of $113.75.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

