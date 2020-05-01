Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,232 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Sepio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 40,578 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 919,971 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $60,479,000 after acquiring an additional 186,924 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,357 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Starbucks from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.42.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $3.01 on Friday, hitting $73.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,885,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,740,276. The firm has a market cap of $89.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.79. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

