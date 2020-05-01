Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 1,134.5% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,122,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,038,000 after buying an additional 1,031,470 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC lifted its position in ABB by 462.0% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 679,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 558,323 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,105,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,520,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ABB by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,378,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,910,000 after purchasing an additional 284,255 shares during the period. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.66.

Shares of ABB stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.30. 180,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,597. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.30.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. ABB had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

