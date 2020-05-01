Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.37 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 492.1% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA IWN traded down $4.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,776. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.70. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

