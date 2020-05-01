Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $5.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.36. 2,758,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,550,305. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $182.10 and a 52-week high of $295.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.6018 per share. This represents a $7.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

