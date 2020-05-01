Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $108,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 236,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,127,000 after buying an additional 29,215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.74. The stock had a trading volume of 28,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,867. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $107.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.50.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

