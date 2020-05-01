Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 155 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $4.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.76. 23,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,526. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.78. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $211.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

