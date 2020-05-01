Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 22.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,964 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $15,137,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

VEU traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.59. 429,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,648,563. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.58. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

