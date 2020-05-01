Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 108 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,962 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,614,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,958,622. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $126.73. The stock has a market cap of $80.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.03 and its 200 day moving average is $110.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

