Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 224 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in 3M by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MMM. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.85.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $2.85 on Friday, hitting $149.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,876,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743,609. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.77 and a 200 day moving average of $160.96. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $192.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

