Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 76,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 170.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 117,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 73,938 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.9% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 70,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 24,358 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,434,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,549,000 after purchasing an additional 45,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $55.23. 1,594,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,145,234. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.22. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.