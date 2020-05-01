Greenleaf Trust Acquires 979 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA traded down $4.03 on Thursday, hitting $202.67. 20,085,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,915,797. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, CLSA restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.