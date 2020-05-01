Greenleaf Trust Boosts Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 5.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 167.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 14,953 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $2,723,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.65. 17,098,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,581,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $96.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.69.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

