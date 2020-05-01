Greenleaf Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 160,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 123,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 75.4% in the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.42.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $991,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,258 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 92,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total transaction of $11,229,468.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 848,738 shares in the company, valued at $102,951,919.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 187,861 shares of company stock worth $23,109,093 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.33 on Thursday, reaching $116.07. 5,773,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,841,823. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

