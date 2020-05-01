Greenleaf Trust Grows Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,655 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $292.47. 7,629,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,703,069. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $306.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.25. The company has a market cap of $273.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.77.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $33,622,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

