Greenleaf Trust Has $1.59 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,896 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 958.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $269.72. 1,410,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $306.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.52.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on Intuit from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intuit from $312.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Intuit from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Intuit from $303.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.61.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

