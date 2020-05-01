Greenleaf Trust Has $2.94 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $389.06. 1,342,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,836. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.36.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.