Greenleaf Trust Has $2.94 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Posted by on May 1st, 2020

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $389.06. 1,342,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,836. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.36.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit