Greenleaf Trust Has $30.24 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 690,720 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.6% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Greenleaf Trust owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $30,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.57. 49,613,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,145,234. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day moving average is $64.22. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.