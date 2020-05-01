Greenleaf Trust Raises Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,624 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,174,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,270,421. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.95. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.41.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

