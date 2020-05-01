Greenleaf Trust Sells 1,109 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,198 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.63. The company had a trading volume of 33,202,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,720,928. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $173.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

