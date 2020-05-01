Greenleaf Trust Sells 345 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Greenleaf Trust cut its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $2,907,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 68.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 11.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,259,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,270,000 after acquiring an additional 439,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $1,871,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at $36,074,697.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,954,400. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FISV traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,281,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,650,551. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The stock has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.94, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra increased their price target on Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.07.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

