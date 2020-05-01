Greenleaf Trust Sells 640 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Greenleaf Trust cut its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $1,334,072,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,616,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,132 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8,478.9% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,009,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,671,000 after acquiring an additional 997,961 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3,501.2% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,898,000 after acquiring an additional 992,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,146,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $662,546,000 after acquiring an additional 676,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $218,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total value of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,671 shares of company stock worth $6,870,536 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.38.

Accenture stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $185.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,740,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,223. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $216.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.92 and its 200-day moving average is $191.60. The company has a market capitalization of $113.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.