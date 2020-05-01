Greenleaf Trust Trims Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,953 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.55. The company had a trading volume of 13,486,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,475,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.69 and a 200 day moving average of $118.48. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $98.85 and a 52-week high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040 in the last 90 days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.96.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

