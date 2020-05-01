Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,200 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 537,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,149,000 after buying an additional 51,188 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,345,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,161,000 after purchasing an additional 640,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 89.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JPST traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,319,023 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.33.

Read More: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.