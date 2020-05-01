Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises 1.3% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,618,862,000 after purchasing an additional 398,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DUK. Barclays cut their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.38.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 16,928 shares of company stock worth $1,548,882 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.66. 3,536,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,248,802. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.82 and its 200-day moving average is $90.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

