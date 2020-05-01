HeroNode (HER) Trading Down 59.8% This Week

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One HeroNode token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, LBank and Bibox. Over the last seven days, HeroNode has traded 59.8% lower against the US dollar. HeroNode has a market cap of $31,792.59 and $52.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HeroNode Profile

HeroNode’s launch date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 tokens. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node . The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io

HeroNode Token Trading

HeroNode can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Token Store, LBank, Bilaxy and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

