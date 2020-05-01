Hibbett Sports Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 767 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,375% compared to the typical daily volume of 52 call options.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

HIBB traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.69. 28,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,539. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.77. Hibbett Sports has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98. The stock has a market cap of $259.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.63 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Randall Humphrey acquired 5,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 25,456 shares of company stock worth $235,892. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

