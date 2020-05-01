Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,293.11 ($17.01).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HSX shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($14.14) to GBX 875 ($11.51) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,290 ($16.97) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Caroline Foulger bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,048 ($13.79) per share, with a total value of £52,400 ($68,929.23). Also, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,222 ($16.07) per share, for a total transaction of £15,886 ($20,897.13).

Shares of LON HSX traded down GBX 17.20 ($0.23) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 685.40 ($9.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,158. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56. Hiscox has a one year low of GBX 654 ($8.60) and a one year high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 905.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,250.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Hiscox’s payout ratio is currently 2.01%.

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

