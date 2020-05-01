Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on May 1st, 2020

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.19.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

HBAN traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.57. 12,206,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,522,438. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $99,507.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 644,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,596,942.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Analyst Recommendations for Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit