Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.19.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

HBAN traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.57. 12,206,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,522,438. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $99,507.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 644,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,596,942.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

