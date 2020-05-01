Hyperion Trading 109.9% Higher This Week (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $105.24 million and $14.53 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyperion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00003764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bibox, CoinExchange and Bgogo. During the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 109.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.18 or 0.02415074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00198913 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00062720 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00043018 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Hyperion Token Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, CoinExchange, Bgogo and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

