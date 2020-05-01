IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $117.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on IDACORP from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.43.

Shares of IDA traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.47. 278,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,364. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. IDACORP has a fifty-two week low of $69.05 and a fifty-two week high of $114.01. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.93 and its 200 day moving average is $102.92.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.07). IDACORP had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $291.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Dahl bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,908.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christine King sold 3,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $376,317.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,999.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in IDACORP by 7.3% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,200,862 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,424,000 after purchasing an additional 81,240 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,207 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 20,579 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,790,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 329 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

