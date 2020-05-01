IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Upgraded at Siebert Williams Shank

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Siebert Williams Shank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $110.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $104.00. Siebert Williams Shank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.43.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Shares of IDACORP stock traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,364. IDACORP has a one year low of $69.05 and a one year high of $114.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.47.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $291.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.50 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 17.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christine King sold 3,393 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $376,317.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,999.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Dahl purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,020.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,582 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $155,456,000 after buying an additional 122,269 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,200,862 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,424,000 after acquiring an additional 81,240 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,062,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,432,000 after acquiring an additional 16,899 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IDACORP by 10,737.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 833,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after acquiring an additional 825,351 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in IDACORP by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,908 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.