IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IGMS shares. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IGM Biosciences from $52.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,523,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,981,000 after purchasing an additional 997,235 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 982,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,501,000 after buying an additional 516,355 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $4,676,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,231,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. 40.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGMS stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,511. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.49 and its 200-day moving average is $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 26.04, a quick ratio of 26.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. IGM Biosciences has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $74.13. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of -11.33.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05). Analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

