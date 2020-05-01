Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Lowered to $356.00 at Piper Sandler

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $370.00 to $356.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.59% from the stock’s current price.

ILMN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen upped their price target on Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.88.

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $319.03. 991,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,917. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Illumina has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $380.76. The firm has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $274.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.26.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.39. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.95, for a total transaction of $114,237.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,601.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sam Samad sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.02, for a total transaction of $433,947.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,571.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,638 shares of company stock worth $4,625,423. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 765 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its position in Illumina by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,154 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 6.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 620 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

