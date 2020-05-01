Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Raised to $325.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $298.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 1.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $290.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.88.

ILMN stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $319.03. 991,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $380.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total transaction of $932,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 248,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,372,406.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.95, for a total value of $114,237.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,601.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,638 shares of company stock valued at $4,625,423 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $647,840,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,881,507 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $624,171,000 after purchasing an additional 829,865 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 5,762.3% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 524,382 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 515,437 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,739,707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,884,971,000 after purchasing an additional 481,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Illumina by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 996,268 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $330,502,000 after purchasing an additional 332,216 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

