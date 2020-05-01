Insider Selling: Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) EVP Sells 65,000 Shares of Stock

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PFE traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.64. The company had a trading volume of 21,497,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,434,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.75. The company has a market cap of $211.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $2,326,225,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,393,867,000 after purchasing an additional 22,232,056 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 205.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,102,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819,241 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,091,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,432,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,035,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,472 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

