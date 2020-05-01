Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Barclays

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.79% from the company’s current price.

ICE has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.93.

NYSE ICE traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,764,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282,714. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $101.93. The company has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.19.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $280,576.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,246.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $364,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,205 shares of company stock valued at $19,404,008 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,870,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 65,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 10,443 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 709,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,639,000 after purchasing an additional 17,439 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

