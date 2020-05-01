Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,941.82 ($65.01).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Societe Generale raised Intertek Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 5,250 ($69.06) to GBX 4,420 ($58.14) in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Intertek Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 4,900 ($64.46) in a research note on Friday, March 27th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($59.19) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

ITRK stock traded down GBX 176 ($2.32) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 4,574 ($60.17). 371,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,024. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,664.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,352.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.75. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of GBX 56.22 ($0.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,178 ($81.27). The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a GBX 71.60 ($0.94) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

In other news, insider Lena Wilson bought 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,710 ($61.96) per share, for a total transaction of £18,321.90 ($24,101.42). Also, insider Andre Lacroix sold 33,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,662 ($61.33), for a total value of £1,583,681.40 ($2,083,243.09).

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

