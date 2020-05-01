Investment Management of Virginia LLC Decreases Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.0% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 13,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 282 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,410 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,881. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $330.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,638. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $303.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $133.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $346.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

