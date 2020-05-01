Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 69.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,129 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Trust Co increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 27,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 12,651 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 81,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.87. 365,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,883,019. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 143.20% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.32.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.