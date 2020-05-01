Investment Management of Virginia LLC Reduces Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 385,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EMR traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.79. 4,092,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,698,377. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.23 and a 200 day moving average of $67.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.53.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

