Investment Management of Virginia LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded down $5.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.31. The stock had a trading volume of 43,727,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,114,785. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $170.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

