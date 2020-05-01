Investment Management of Virginia LLC Reduces Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,043 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co comprises about 1.2% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

NYSE WFC traded down $1.46 on Friday, hitting $27.59. 34,965,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,514,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

