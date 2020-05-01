Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 8,662 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC cut its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,422 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 8,662 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,548,187 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,071,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383,669 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,968,045 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,599,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $447,634,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $65,392,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 901,796 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $75,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

NYSE:EOG traded down $2.94 on Friday, hitting $44.57. 5,669,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,144,756. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average of $65.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.84.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.