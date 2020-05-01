Investment Management of Virginia LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 35,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 685,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,677 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS SMDV traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.67. 69,506 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.87. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.2778 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.