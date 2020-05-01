Investment Partners LTD. Acquires 349 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.75. 4,811,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,003,396. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The stock has a market cap of $78.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.03 and its 200-day moving average is $110.00. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Wolfe Research upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

