Investment Partners LTD. Buys 1,438 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total value of $2,071,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,197,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,355,534,067.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,106,320 shares of company stock valued at $162,306,238. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.64. 4,172,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,252. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 197.26% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered their target price on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

