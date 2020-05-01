Investment Partners LTD. Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $14,912,310,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $754,296,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,888 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 702.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,510,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,656,000 after buying an additional 909,436 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.63.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.38. 4,037,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,965,846. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.51. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

