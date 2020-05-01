Investment Partners LTD. Has $5.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 284.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,383 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 3.7% of Investment Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 307,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,803,000 after acquiring an additional 40,297 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,192,000 after acquiring an additional 18,703 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,477,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $699,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS IEFA traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.03. 20,692,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.23. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.