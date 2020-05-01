Investment Partners LTD. Invests $1.06 Million in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,014 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.22, for a total transaction of $126,333.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,006,700.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Joseph Ellison bought 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $767.00 per share, with a total value of $958,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,836 shares of company stock valued at $74,677,727. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tesla from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Tesla from $312.00 to $246.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $533.00.

TSLA stock traded down $18.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $781.88. 28,379,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,292,689. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $585.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $509.14. Tesla Inc has a one year low of $176.99 and a one year high of $968.99. The company has a market cap of $145.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.90) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

